Empty kayak in river launches missing person search

Ottawa police are looking for a missing man whose kayak and paddle were found in the Ottawa River near the Britannia area.

They said Alexander Okonski, 27, was last seen Tuesday wearing a camouflage jacket and black pants.

He is described as a white man with an athletic build.

The discovery of his kayak and paddle Wednesday morning launched a search of the area near the Britannia Water Purification Plant in west Ottawa.

Anyone with information can call police at 613-236-1222, extension 2666, or give an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.