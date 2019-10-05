Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek donates $2.1M to University of Ottawa
Money will fund Alex Trebek Forum for Dialogue
Answer: This famous University of Ottawa alumnus donated another $2.1 million Saturday to a school forum that bears his name.
Question: Who is Alex Trebek?
At the university's homecoming celebration on Saturday, the Jeopardy! host announced the donation toward the Alex Trebek Forum for Dialogue, which was created in 2016.
The money will go toward projects that focus on Canadian and global challenges like including working toward a green economy and preparing for aging societies, the university wrote in a release.
The money will also fund so-called "Trebek Scholars," new post-doctoral fellows and research associates.
Graduated from U of O in 1961
Trebek graduated from the university in 1961 with a degree in philosophy. He started his career in broadcasting but is best known as the host of the long-running game show Jeopardy!
He'd previously donated $7.5 million to the school over the years, with that money going to the Alex Trebek Alumni Hall and a distinguished lecture series, along with the forum that bears his name.
Earlier this year, Trebek was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Following an initial period of optimism, he resumed chemotherapy treatments last month.
Saturday's donation brings his total contributions to the university to more than $9 million.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.