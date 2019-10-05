Answer: This famous University of Ottawa alumnus donated another $2.1 million Saturday to a school forum that bears his name.

Question: Who is Alex Trebek?

At the university's homecoming celebration on Saturday, the Jeopardy! host announced the donation toward the Alex Trebek Forum for Dialogue, which was created in 2016.

The money will go toward projects that focus on Canadian and global challenges like including working toward a green economy and preparing for aging societies, the university wrote in a release.

The money will also fund so-called "Trebek Scholars," new post-doctoral fellows and research associates.

Graduated from U of O in 1961

Trebek graduated from the university in 1961 with a degree in philosophy. He started his career in broadcasting but is best known as the host of the long-running game show Jeopardy!

He'd previously donated $7.5 million to the school over the years, with that money going to the Alex Trebek Alumni Hall and a distinguished lecture series, along with the forum that bears his name.

Earlier this year, Trebek was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Following an initial period of optimism, he resumed chemotherapy treatments last month.

Saturday's donation brings his total contributions to the university to more than $9 million.