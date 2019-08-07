Wakefield tree climber to scale new heights at North American championships

Whenever Alex Dubien sees a tree, he wonders how long it would take to climb it.

"I am always steady looking up," he told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning this week.

Dubien makes his living as an arborist. But he is also Quebec's current competitive tree climbing champion.

Now, the 32-year-old from Wakefield, Que., is gearing up for the North American Tree Climbing Championship this October in San Diego.

"It's a bit intimidating, but I'll do just fine," said Dubien, speaking from the base of a 15-metre willow tree in Gatineau, Que., where he was training for the big event.

'Totally different from work'

Dubien was first introduced to the sport by his boss, a long-time competitive tree climber who four years ago took him to the Quebec chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture for a taste of the competition.

"It was totally different from work," Dubien said.

"[At] work, you know, there's a lot of hazards and such like chainsaws and broken branches and big limbs. In competition, it was more of a controlled pruning scenario where we're going up, touching a bell with our hand saws."

At tree climbing events, participants are judged on how fast they can scale a tree, as well as on their pruning and rescue skills.

If Alex Dubien wins the North American championship in California, he'll qualify for the world stage next year. (Ash Abraham/CBC)

Preparing for competition begins with getting a lot of sleep, Dubien said — and just "treating everyday as if it's the day of [the event]."

If Dubien wins the North American competition, he will qualify for the 2020 international championship.

Despite the inherent dangers of the sport, Dubien said he hasn't had any bad falls. He's also now trying to encourage his children to conquer their fears and get climbing.