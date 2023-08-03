Ottawa mulling alcohol consumption in parks, but it could take more than a year

Legal alcohol consumption in city parks could soon be on the agenda for Ottawa.

Capital ward Coun. Shawn Menard plans to introduce a motion early next year to launch a pilot program, while city staff are preparing to explore the idea as part of a bylaw review.

"It would be nice if Ottawa followed suit with what Toronto has already done," Menard said. "Too often we're seeing people who are being harassed for basic respectful consumption in parks."

Toronto became the first city in Ontario to allow alcohol consumption in designated parks through a pilot program this year. The experiment generated only two complaints, and councillors voted to extend it this month.

Current alcohol policy 'overly restrictive'

The idea has been met with open minds around Ottawa's council table.

"I think that this is something that we could roll out, but again we'd have to ensure that we monitored it if it started to become an issue," said Coun. Matt Luloff, who represents Orléans East-Cumberland.

Luloff said he thinks there won't likely be issues given that other bylaws, park opening hours and rules around public drunkenness would remain. He said most adults are responsible enough to enjoy a drink or two in public without causing trouble.

"I think that, currently, the policy the city has is overly restrictive," said Luloff.

Stittsville Coun. Glen Gower called the Toronto pilot "relatively successful" and he said "it would be good for Ottawa to keep an open mind."

Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper said drinking in parks is already happening and allowing it wouldn't lead to much disruption.

"I don't think the specific prohibition on alcohol in parks is necessary," said Leiper. "I would be happy to see that loosened or even eliminated."

Report expected next year

The issue already has the attention of city bureaucrats. Dan Chenier, Ottawa's general manager of recreation, cultural and facility services, said staff are looking at the question of alcohol consumption in parks as part of a review of the Parks and Facilities Bylaw.

In an email response, Chenier said the review will begin early next year and will include public consultation, with a report to council expected by the end of 2024.

Menard sees no need to wait, citing many bylaws change without council review or approval.

Meanwhile Ottawa Public Health (OPH) told CBC that city council can benefit from the example of other cities like Toronto, which included safeguards in its pilot program.

Benjamin Leikin, manager of the community health and wellness branch at OPH, said public safety and education are important considerations. Criteria for choosing parks could include population density and visibility, as well as access to transit, drinking water and washrooms.

Leikin said it's important to keep alcohol away from anywhere children play, including playgrounds, pools, splash pads and skate parks.

Menard cited a long list of candidates for a pilot program including Brewer Park and Mooney's Bay.

Luloff reiterated the need for safeguards and said he thinks the city could have a program in place by the summer of 2024.

Capital ward Coun. Shawn Menard, right, thinks the City of Ottawa should move faster to enact a pilot project that allows alcohol consumption in public parks. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Debate could be contentious, councillor worries

Some councillors think this issue should be kept on the shelf for now.

Gower said the issue isn't a big priority and Coun. Laura Dudas, who represents Orléans West-Innes, said further study and public consultation would be essential.

"I don't think we need to rush into anything," she said. "But I think it's a good conversation. I'd be open to hearing from the community what they would like to do."

Leiper also said he hasn't heard a big push for allowing alcohol in parks. He wants to make sure the issue won't be a "distraction" and worries the debate could be "contentious" as it was in Toronto.

Dan Malleck, a professor at Brock University who specializes in drug regulation and policy, said loosening up public drinking rules stokes fear in some, but potential problems are rarely borne out in reality.

"There's a lot more hyped-up worry about alcohol consumption in public than there are actual problems with it," he said. "In Toronto we see the same thing."

Malleck said the long history of legal restrictions have created an association between public alcohol use and "deviant forms of drinking." But recent experience has shown most people can drink responsibly, even outside.

"Really you can take those models from other cities and just apply it to Ottawa, and then tweak it along the way," he said.