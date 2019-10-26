Pedestrian hit near Rideau Carleton Raceway
A pedestrian is in hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Albion Road near the Rideau Carleton Raceway Casino Saturday, Ottawa police say.
Albion Road closed between High and Rideau Roads, police say
Police described the collision as "serious," but could not say how severely the person was injured.
The collision was on Albion Road, which will be closed between High and Rideau Roads while police investigate.
Drivers should avoid the area until further notice, police say.