Albert Street closure expected to delay downtown traffic this weekend

The closure of a stretch of Albert Street for construction work is expected to cause traffic delays downtown, the city says.

The street will be closed between Bronson Avenue and Bay Street from 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28.

The closure is to allow sewer and water main construction as part of the city's ongoing downtown construction project affecting sections of Bronson Avenue and Albert, Queen and Slater streets.

Traffic and transit detours will be in place for the duration of the closure, the city said.

During the closure, on-street parking will not be possible but local access for residents, business owners and emergency vehicles will be maintained, the city said. Pedestrian and cyclist access will also be maintained where possible.