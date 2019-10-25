Little-used bus lanes on Scott, Albert streets staying put

Bus-only lanes on Scott and Albert streets are staying put until next year, despite the fact that there are very few buses now using them.

During LRT construction, more than a dozen OC Transpo routes were diverted from the Transitway onto Scott Street between Tunney's Pasture and downtown. On Oct. 6, those buses were taken off the roads to make way for the changeover to light rail, leaving just two local bus routes and three night express routes using the dedicated lanes.

That means while cars and trucks clog the traffic lanes on Scott and Albert, the bus lanes beside them go virtually unused. During the busiest hour on weekday morning, there are only six buses — one every five minutes — using one of the lanes.

In an email, the city said it's too late in the season to convert the bus lanes into traffic lanes, so it won't be making any changes this year.

"As we are approaching the end of the construction season, the City of Ottawa is holding off on any major reinstatement or reconfiguration work until 2020," it said.

The bus lanes on Scott Street are no longer used by most downtown bus routes, but Coun. Jeff Leiper says keeping in place them will come in handy when replacement buses are needed during LRT delays. 0:37

Construction postponed

Converting the eastbound bus lane between Bayview Road and Empress Avenue was on the city's list of projects to be done the week of Oct. 7, but was postponed.

Other planned changes, such as removing bus lanes on Nicholas Street, went ahead.

The councillor for the area, Jeff Leiper, said it might be in the city's best interest to keep the bus-only lanes for use by replacement buses when the LRT breaks down.

"Having the dedicated bus lanes there is probably prudent through the winter while we're sorting those really significant LRT issues out," Leiper said.

The city has confirmed the bus lanes on Scott and Albert streets are still reserved for buses, and remains off limits to motorists.

An OC Transpo bus streaks down Albert Street on Feb. 22, 2019. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Street overhaul coming next year

When construction does begin, the city plans to overhaul the entire two-kilometre stretch of Scott and Albert streets, a plan unveiled in December 2017.

The reconfigured stretch will run from approximately the City Centre building westward to Tunney's Pasture, and cyclists, pedestrians and drivers will see major changes.

According to the city's drawings, the number of lanes would be reduced from four to three, with two lanes for westbound traffic but only one heading east toward downtown. The westbound bus lane would be opened to traffic.

A multi-use pathway that currently exists on the north side of Scott and Albert streets will remain, but will eventually be closed to eastbound cyclists. Those cyclists will instead use a raised "cycle track" on the opposite side of the street.

Eastbound bus stops will also be placed on platforms that jut out from the curb, allowing cyclists to pass behind them.

This work was slated to begin this year, but was delayed by the Confederation Line's late opening.