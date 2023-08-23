Albert Street closure expected to delay downtown traffic this weekend

The closure of a block of Albert Street for construction this weekend is expected to cause traffic delays downtown, the city says.

The one-way westbound street will be closed between Bay Street and Bronson Avenue from 6 a.m. Friday to 2:30 p.m. Monday.

On-street parking will not be possible but local access for residents, business owners and emergency vehicles will be maintained, the city said.

Pedestrian and cyclist access will also be maintained where possible.

The closure is for sewer and water main construction as part of the city's ongoing rework of the area around Bronson Avenue and Albert, Queen and Slater streets.

According to the city, it matches a need to renew this infrastructure with a redesign of the streets after the launch of the Confederation Line.

This round of work there has been going since June, with shifting road and lane closures that have also closed Bronson Avenue between Queen and Albert until Sept. 1.

Because of this, westbound drivers who can't drive on Albert can either take Lyon Street to Laurier Avenue (the city's suggested detour) or Bay to Wellington Street as the closest detours.

The city says the work is scheduled to end late next year.