Rebecca Beacham called 911 after a mob of young men appeared in the front yard of her Britannia Road home last Friday night. She said as many as 20 people surrounded a teen.

Britannia neighbourhood residents are calling for authorities to step in to dismantle what they say is a violent, dangerous "fight club" that has taken hold in a community park.

Last weekend, dozens of teens summoned by promotions on social media took over Britannia Beach with fireworks, alcohol and unsanctioned boxing, residents say.

The violence spilled off the beach with a group attacking and hospitalizing a 16-year-old boy, according to Ottawa paramedics. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

"Every Friday night, sometimes both [weekend] nights, there is just absolutely mobs of kids, there's music," said lifelong Britannia resident Carly Riordan.

She said the partying, highlighted by screaming, stampeding, and fireworks that run late into the night, began last year. The fights are new.

Rebecca Beacham says a crowd of about 20 young people attacked a teenager in her front yard on Britannia Road late Friday night. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Video shows beach boxing matches

A video uploaded to an Instagram account that purports to highlight street-fighting in Ottawa shows dozens of spectators, many with their phones filming a wild brawl playing out in the sand of Britannia Beach.

The video shows two young men with black boxing gloves throw wild punches at each other while stumbling in the sand of Britannia Beach.

Instagram posts bill it as a "Britannia Beach Party Summer Bash" with mosh pits, fireworks and "boxing tournaments."

"We need police presence," said resident Rebecca Beacham. "People are afraid."

Last Friday night, a mob of young men appeared in the front yard of her Britannia Road home, several blocks from the beach.

She said as many as 20 people surrounded the teen who was hospitalized as he tried to protect two girls from harassment.

Video of his assault shows young men punching, kicking and threatening to stab the teen if he refused to give them the password to his phone.

CBC has blurred the faces in the video because the identities and ages of those involved cannot be confirmed. It's unclear if any of the young people are facing charges.

Rebecca Beacham called 911 after she heard shouting and screaming in her front yard last Friday. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Councillor wants more patrols of area

Beacham said last weekend's incident should be a wake-up call for police.

"I think they're in reactionary mode, rather than in prevention mode. I see them around, but it's not doing enough," she said.

In an email, Ottawa police said an initial pair of officers were only able to break up the beach party and swarms of aggressive teenagers when 20 extra officers were called in for backup.

"This behaviour will not be tolerated and police will respond promptly," the email said.

Bay ward Coun. Theresa Kavanagh, said the violence has taken her by surprise, adding any use of a city park after 11 p.m. is prohibited.

"I'm very concerned, the neighbours are obviously concerned. They're frightened," she said.

Kavanagh said she asked community police and bylaw officers to step up patrols.