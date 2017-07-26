An Ottawa man who shot and killed two of his childhood friends and injured a third in 2017 has been convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Alam Buoc will automatically be sentenced to life in prison, but Superior Court Justice Robert Maranger will still need to determine how long before he can apply for parole, and whether Buoc will serve the sentence for each murder conviction consecutively.

Family members of the victims wailed in court as the first of three verdicts was read aloud by the jury foreperson on Monday afternoon, after three days of deliberations.

Buoc was charged with two counts of first-degree murder for killing both Abdulrahman Al-Shammari and Dirie Olol, and one count of attempted murder for shooting Al-Shammari's brother Talal Al-Shammari, the only one who survived.

Instead, the jury convicted Buoc of second-degree murder, which means they didn't believe the fatal attacks were premeditated.

Accused friends of stealing bullet

Assistant Crown Attorneys James Cavanagh and Stephen Albers argued Buoc caused a morning of carnage in July 2017 when, after a night of drinking at a Kanata bar and showing off his guns to his friends in his apartment, he accused them of stealing a bullet from him.

All four men grew up in the same neighbourhood.

The friends denied they took the ammunition, but Buoc refused to believe them and searched Talal Al-Shammari and Olol. He found nothing.

The men decided to leave the apartment and Abdulrahman got behind the wheel of his white Mazda 3. Olol jumped into the passenger seat and Talal Al-Shammari sat in the back. Buoc followed them and hopped in beside him.

He questioned the men again before firing on them sometime before 7 a.m.

Buoc shot Abdulrahman Al-Shammari through his neck. The injured man got out of the car and stumbled to a driveway on Tavistock Drive, where he collapsed.

One victim's body was found inside this white car, which was still running. (Roger Dubois/CBC)

Buoc shot Olol through the back of his head. Police would find his body still in the idling vehicle in the area of Aylen and Wayne avenues later that morning.

Buoc shot Talal Al-Shammari in the neck and shoulder, and later in the hand when the man tried to defend himself from the gunfire.

Talal Al-Shammari managed to run away and get the help of a newspaper delivery man who took him to hospital. Later, from his hospital bed, he would identify Buoc as the shooter to homicide investigators Sgt. Chris O'Brien and Det. Guy Seguin.

Arrested before flight to Sudan

After the shootings, Buoc made his way to Gatineau, Que., to get an expedited passport so he could board a flight to Sudan. He was arrested by Ottawa police an hour and 40 minutes before takeoff.

Prosecutors called dozens of witnesses over the 10-week trial.

Buoc defended himself at trial, assisted by a lawyer acting as a friend to the court. It was his second trial on the same charges after a previous one in 2020 ended in a mistrial because of pandemic delays.

Buoc did not call any witnesses or evidence in his defence, but he did question at length the Crown's witnesses in the case.

In his closing address to the jury last week, he asked jurors to doubt the evidence of the prosecution's eyewitness - a man Buoc himself shot and one who recounted the chilling facts testifying via closed-circuit television from another room in the courthouse — and the police investigation against him.

Buoc is next scheduled to appear in court Jan. 5 for a parole ineligibility hearing.