OC Transpo driver who confronted Islamophobia succumbs to cancer

An OC Transpo driver who made headlines across the country when he stood up to an Islamophobic attack on a city bus has died.

Alain Charette died Aug. 14, after a battle with cancer, according to an obituary posted online. He was 61.

In May 2016, a passenger on a No. 118 OC Transpo bus yelled Islamophobic taunts at an Ottawa woman named Hailey DeJong, who was wearing a niqab.

Charette, along with several passengers, intervened, telling the man to stop. Charette then pulled the bus over and told the man the authorities had been called. The man left the bus and DeJong thanked Charette for stepping in.

Meant a lot to Muslims

Ihsaan Gardee, executive director of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, said Charette's actions meant a lot to Muslims across the country.

He was very humble and did not want to be called a hero, although that is what he was to many in the Muslim community. - Ihsaan Gardee, National Council of Canadian Muslims

"When the news broke about Alain Charette's actions, his really heroic actions, it was something that was well received by the Muslim community," Gardee said. "It was extremely heartening to see a fellow Canadian stand up for the religious rights of one of their fellow citizens."

Gardee said Charette never accepted praise for his actions on the bus, but became an important symbol of tolerance nonetheless.

"He was very humble and did not want to be called a hero, although that is what he was to many in the Muslim community," Gardee said.

As Charette's cancer increasingly limited his mobility, an online fundraiser featured on Muslim Link, a local online publication, raised the money to buy him a lift chair in just three days.

Gardee said Charette will always be remembered fondly within the Muslim community.

"This is just one moment in Alain's life, which I am sure was rich and varied. And while he may not be with us anymore, the memory of his courage and his humility and his compassion will be something that lingers in our heart and minds."