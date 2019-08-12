Police investigating homicide in Akwesasne

The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service is investigating a homicide after a man found in a residence died of his injuries in hospital.

Emergency crews responded to a home early Sunday morning in the Kana:takon area of Awkwesasne, just south of Cornwall, Ont.

According to a police news release, Jeffrey Allen Lazore-Arquette, 58, was found with an "unknown injury" and was taken to the Cornwall Community Hospital.

He was airlifted to hospital in Ottawa, where he died of his injuries, the news release said.

Local police are working with the Sûreté du Québec identification unit at the scene.