Driver in Westboro bus crash pleads not guilty to dangerous driving charges

The driver of the OC Transpo double-decker bus that crashed into a bus shelter at the Westboro Transitway station in January 2019 has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Aissatou Diallo is charged with three counts of dangerous driving causing death and 35 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The crash at Westboro station on Jan. 11, 2019, killed passengers Judy Booth, Bruce Thomlinson and Anja van Beek. Dozens more were reported injured at the time.

Diallo entered her plea in court Monday and her trial is expected to begin March 22. She was accompanied in court by one of her children and a therapist.