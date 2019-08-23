The woman behind the wheel of an OC Transpo double-decker bus that crashed into a shelter west of downtown Ottawa in January is facing numerous dangerous driving charges, Ottawa police confirmed Friday.

Aissatou Diallo turned herself in to police on Friday and was charged with three counts of dangerous driving causing death and 35 charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The crash at Westboro station on Jan. 11 killed passengers Judy Booth, Bruce Thomlinson and Anja van Beek.

At least 23 others were reported injured at the time.

Ottawa police announced a week ago their investigation was "substantially completed," and that they were talking to the Crown about what would happen next.

'Complex' investigation

On Friday, interim police Chief Steve Bell called the investigation "very complex," and said the evidence that led to the charges will soon be presented in court.

"The actions of the driver met a criminal threshold," Bell said.

The investigation included the coroner's office, provincial and federal transportation officials, provincial police, RCMP and the Transportation Safety Board.

Bell said the City of Ottawa has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing in the crash.

In a statement issued shortly after the charges were announced, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson thanked first responders who helped rescue survivors, as well as experts who took part in the months-long investigation.

Interim Ottawa police Chief Steve Bell gives a news conference Aug. 23, 2019. (CBC)

Diallo had been working for OC Transpo for less than a year at the time of the collision, and had been involved in another collision between two buses in December 2018.

She is expected to appear in court Sept. 17.

The crash raised questions about why vehicles of that size are not crash tested.

The route number of the bus involved in the crash, 269, has been retired.