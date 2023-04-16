No serious injuries after plane crash near Ottawa airport

There are no serious injuries after a two-seater plane crashed near the Ottawa Airport on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

Around 10:00 a.m. Sunday, police officers and firefighters responded to reports of a plane crash near the area of Paul Benoit Drive and Hunt Club Road.

There was one person onboard the two-seater plane, firefighters and paramedics said.

Paramedics said they assessed one person who was released on the scene, and firefighters said there were no reported injuries.

Photos taken by a bystander at the scene show a broken tree branch, and damage to the nose of the plane and part of its wing.

Ottawa police said the incident is being investigated by the military police and Transportation Safety Board.

It's not clear yet why the military police are investigating. However, according to its mandate, military police "exercise jurisdiction" over both Department of National Defence (DND) employees and civilians on DND property.

A DND building is located not far from the site of the crash, near the area of Paul Benoit Driveway and De Niverville Private.