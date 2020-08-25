Ottawa police said they anticipate a section of the Airport Parkway will remain closed for a "good portion of the day" after a serious crash sent three people to hospital Tuesday morning.

Witnesses called 911 at 8:26 a.m. after two vehicles collided in the southbound lane of the parkway at Hunt Club Road, according to the Ottawa Paramedic Service.

Bystanders tried to free passengers from the damaged vehicles by removing doors until firefighters arrived.

Three people were taken to hospital following the crash. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition with head and pelvic injuries.

Paramedics said a 63-year-old man was also transported in serious but stable condition with chest injuries.

A 62-year-old woman suffered non-critical injuries and was also taken to hospital.

Ottawa police said the Airport Parkway is closed in both directions between Walkey and Hunt Club roads.

Paramedics thanked bystanders for staying on the phone with dispatchers. They also reminded the public to "remain vigilant of your surroundings, and ensure personal safety when providing first aid at the scene of a collision."