Air quality statements, smog warnings issued in Ottawa-Gatineau area

Wildfire smoke from Quebec has once again prompted special air quality statements and smog warnings in the National Capital Region.

Environment Canada issued an air quality statement for Ottawa at about 8:30 a.m. Friday, saying high levels of air pollution have developed and may continue into the weekend in some places.

In downtown Ottawa the air quality index — which runs on a scale of one for normal to 10+ for very high — was four, or moderate risk, as of 10 a.m.

The forecast calls for a level of seven, or high risk, on Friday and Friday night, and a moderate risk of six on Saturday.

At that level, people at risk of problems from air pollution should reduce or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities and the general public should consider doing the same.

Other areas affected by the air quality statements in eastern Ontario include Brockville, Leeds and Grenville, Cornwall, Prescott and Russell, Renfrew, Pembroke, Smiths Falls and Lanark.

In Quebec, smog warnings were first issued Thursday. As of 5 a.m. Friday, they were in effect in the following areas: Gatineau, Upper Gatineau, Pontiac, Low, Wakefield, Maniwaki, Gracefield and Huntingdon.

Children with asthma and people with respiratory or heart ailments are recommended to avoid intense physical activity outside, the smog warnings state.