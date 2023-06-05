High risk air quality because of fire smoke

A forest fire broke out in eastern Ontario's Township of Greater Madawaska Sunday afternoon according to Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. (Greg Carruthers)

Ottawa's air quality index is a "very high risk" to people's health Tuesday morning as Environment Canada warns that poor air quality from forest fires may last through most of the week.

The city is at a 10+ on Environment Canada's Air Quality Health Index, which is its highest level. That's the worst area in Ontario.

This means the general public should reduce or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities and people at risk of serious health problems from pollution — including seniors, young children and pregnant people — should avoid these types of activities.

It's expected to settle at a high risk level for Belleville, Cornwall, Gatineau, Kingston and Ottawa Tuesday. At that level, at-risk people should reduce or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities and everyone else should consider it.

Environment Canada still has smog warnings for areas north and east of Gatineau and special air quality statements for the rest of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

"High levels of air pollution have developed due to smoke from forest fires," its special air quality statement said early Tuesday morning.

"Smoke plumes from local forest fires as well as forest fires in Quebec have resulted in deteriorated air quality."

'Windflow is not really changing for the Ottawa Valley'

"I don't really have good news because the windflow is not really changing for the Ottawa Valley," Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng said by phone Monday.

Forecasting specific smoke concentration levels is difficult, but "the risk is really there, and so it's necessary to take precautions to protect oneself."

There's also not a lot of rain in the forecast, he said. In Ottawa, the chance of rain sits at 30 per cent most days.

On June 5, Environment Canada issued special air quality statements and smog warnings across Ontario and Quebec due to smoke from forest fires. (Claudine Richard/Radio-Canada)

Birgit Isernhagen, the extreme weather lead with Ottawa Public Health (OPH), said people working outside should take breaks and make sure they're drinking enough fluids, and anyone with pre-existing conditions such as asthma should use their puffer regularly, she added.

"If you're doing lots of activity outside and you're noticing that you're dizzy or you can't breathe, stop what you're doing, go into a space that has closed windows and has air conditioning," she said.

Environment Canada's Tuesday special air quality statement also issued guidelines for residents to keep safe. It said wildfire smoke can be harmful to health even at low concentrations and advised people to reduce exposure.

"People respond differently to smoke. Mild irritation and discomfort are common, and usually disappear when the smoke clears. Drinking lots of water can help your body cope with the smoke."