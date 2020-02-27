Air fresheners installed in stinky Parliament station

At least 22 air fresheners normally intended for bathrooms have been installed at the Parliament LRT station, notorious for its sewage-like smell.

On Thursday, CBC found 12 of the continuously running fresheners installed above the westbound and eastbound platforms, while 10 more were attached to pillars and ceilings around the station and in the tunnels.

For citizen transit commissioner Sarah Wright-Gilbert — who raised the issue of the station's stomach-turning sewage smell at a transit commission meeting in December — the air fresheners don't go far enough, however.

"I'm concerned that they're now pumping artificial scent and chemicals into the station. That's not helpful," Wright-Gilbert said Thursday.

"Masking the problem is not a solution. Finding the source of the problem and solving that — that's the solution."

CBC reached out to the City of Ottawa and Rideau Transit Thursday afternoon for comment about the installation of the air fresheners, but has not yet heard back.

Sarah Wright-Gilbert, a citizen transit commissioner, says masking the problem of the Parliament Station stench doesn't fix it. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Advisories needed

Riders have complained about a foul odour at Parliament station for months, with Twitter user @LRTstank bringing it up in a tweet in October.

Wright-Gilbert said she hasn't been in the station recently, but knowing there are air fresheners installed would lead her to avoid the station.

She said artificial smells can trigger her asthma and headaches.

"I'd like them to advise the public of that because people can get really sick if they are sensitive to scents," she said.

CBC did not see any type of warnings posted about the fresheners.

An air freshener (top right) is one of 12 installed on the platforms at Parliament station. (Laura Glowacki/CBC)

Designed for low ceilings, good airflow

The air fresheners are made by Citron Hygiene and appear to be the company's EcoAire model. This model, according to the manufacturer's website, works best in washrooms with one to five toilet stalls.

The ones installed in Parliament station provide a sweet, citrusy smell.

"The EcoAire ... is an ideal choice for rooms with low ceilings and good airflow," says Citron's website.

In December, the city made repairs to a sewer line near Parliament station in an effort to close a leak discovered in August that was thought to be one cause of the stink.

At the time, the city said it could not promise the fix would eliminate the smell. As of Thursday, in areas a few metres away from the air fresheners, the station continued to have a musty odour.