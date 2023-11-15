RCAF major charged after CBSA seizes prohibited guns

A major with the Royal Canadian Air Force faces a long list of charges after border officers seized more than a dozen prohibited firearms and allegedly found undeclared guns "hidden" among his belongings when they were shipped back to Canada.

Maj. Kendrick Barling returned to the country in August after being posted in the U.S. for five years, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) wrote in a news release.

His household goods were shipped through Canadian Forces Base Trenton where "numerous undeclared firearms were discovered hidden throughout the shipment," it reads.

Investigators with the CBSA's Ontario firearms smuggling enforcement team then searched a home in Kingston and another in Petawawa in October where they said they uncovered:

Two shotguns.

Seven handguns.

10 rifles (including assault rifles).

Roughly 45,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibres.

Hundreds of magazines, including AR-15 over-capacity magazines.

CBSA also said multiple firearms had duplicate serial numbers.

Eric Lapierre, director general with the CBSA in northern Ontario, described it as a "successful investigation" by the smuggling enforcement team.

Barling is charged with five counts of smuggling goods into Canada and two counts each of making false statements and importing goods without a permit.

The major also faces nine counts of importing a firearm knowing it is unauthorized, nine counts of unauthorized importing of a firearm and two counts of contravening transportation regulations.

None of the charges have been tested in court. He's scheduled to appear in court in Brockville, Ont. on Dec. 22.

The Department of National Defence did not immediately respond to a request for comment.