In South Stormont, AI is coming for the garbage

A rural township in eastern Ontario is set to become the unlikely testing ground for whether artificial intelligence can help pick up the trash.

The Township of South Stormont, sprawled along the St. Lawrence River northwest of Cornwall, Ont., provides weekly garbage pickup across some 300 kilometres of roads.

And if a stray bag is left behind, staff hear about it.

"Ninety per cent of our complaints — if we do get complaints — it's missed garbage," said Mark Zoppas, the township's public works supervisor.

But sending a truck back to an overlooked house costs time and resources. South Stormont is betting it can limit those losses with AI.

Workers collects garbage in the Township of South Stormont, Ont., across a network of some 300 kilometres of roads. (Submitted)

At the end of May, township council voted to authorize a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Saskatoon-based company Amb.AI.

In the MOU, the township said it's hoping "to optimize the utilization of different vehicles" to improve "financial and environmental efficiency."

In effect, it's partnering with an AI company to improve how township staff patrol roads, collect garbage and clear snow, said Mohammed Alsharqawi, the township's director of public works.

Mohammed Alsharqawi, director of public works at the Township of South Stormont, says he hopes the Amb.AI partnership helps the department find efficiencies in how it delivers services. (Submitted)

With just a few inputs — from details about the road network to the number of available vehicles — the program will generate the most efficient route for trucks and plows.

"It kind of can provide a map for [workers]," he said. "It's going to be covering the whole area eventually — and with the shortest path."

Besides the work put into getting the system up and running, the pilot project won't cost the township a dime. The hope is in the long-term, the effort will be paid back in savings on gas and work hours.

With recent leaps in AI tools capable of generating unique text or images , a waste pickup algorithm may seem comparatively quaint.

But by using AI to improve perhaps the quintessential municipal service — garbage collection — South Stormont joins a growing list of Canadian municipalities exploring how they can apply the buzzy technology to traditional jobs.

Benefit to cities an 'unknown quantity'

The usefulness of AI to cities worldwide remains "an unknown quantity," said Renée Sieber, a professor at McGill University who works in the school's geography, environment and computer science departments.

"There are a lot of unique cases, but it's not always easy to find out the case that proves that governments should be using AI," she said.

Sieber leads an informal group of mostly academics and government officials that tracks AI uptake in Canadian municipalities.

Cities and towns in Canada "lag behind" those in the United States, she said, as Americans appear more likely to take risks and embrace a "cowboy mentality."

WATCH | Expert describes the AI scene in Canadian municipalities: Expert describes the AI scene in Canadian municipalities Duration 0:42 Renée Sieber, a professor at McGill University who tracks AI adoption in municipalities, explains what she's seeing in Canada.

In Canada, Sieber said, local governments instead remain relatively cautious and are more likely to seek proven value for taxpayers before shelling out for shiny technologies.

"There's a lot more responsible usage of this technology here," she said. "I think we should be happy about that."

But not everywhere fits that description. As Canada goes, she said, Edmonton is an early adopter.

The city employs several data scientists and uses AI in services ranging from policing to wildlife tracking . Moving forward, Sieber said, Edmonton plans to use image recognition software to detect hateful messages in graffiti.

But for smaller municipalities, the barrier to entry may be higher.

If you have limited funds, you're going to focus on potholes. You're not going to focus on fancy algorithms. - Renée Sieber, McGill University

With so much of Canada's population concentrated in a few large cities, Sieber said, the drop-off in funding for rural or remote governments may be severe.

"If you have limited funds, you're going to focus on potholes. You're not going to focus on fancy algorithms," she said.

Fancy algorithms

Those algorithms are part of a "big bag of tools," Sieber said, that ranges from programs that explore simple relationships between variables to advanced generative AI models such as ChatGPT.

A lot of what cities are deploying, she said, is actually called "machine learning predictive analytics" — "a lot less worrisome" than generative models that can produce reams of human-like text and images.

Some federal government departments in Canada, including Canada Revenue Agency and National Defence, are already exploring the use of generative AI tools for common tasks, including writing correspondence.

Tools for administering city services, such as South Stormont's waste algorithm, often fall closer to the "less worrisome" end of the spectrum.

Regardless of risk, Sieber said, any local government looking to enter the game should ask about intellectual property — that is, who owns the data.

Best practice, she said, would include an audit or "algorithmic impact assessment," which would help determine whether the algorithm is working as promised.

An audit could uncover, for example, whether a policing algorithm is forming decisions based on race.

In the U.S., many governments hand that job off to an "arm's-length" auditing firm, Sieber said. But to her knowledge, no such firms exist in Canada.

Another protection could come from establishing clear standards before accepting bids from AI companies.

Because complicated AI systems operate in ways that aren't knowable to users or even designers — commonly known as a black box — city governments that aren't careful could end up owning a model they don't understand, with no way to figure it out.

"If the vendor you're working with goes belly up, and you're left holding the algorithm, you may have no way to glass box the black box," she said.

Fostering a 'reputation for innovation'

For Mike Melinyshyn, CFO and director of corporate services and innovation at the Town of Innisfil, Ont., embracing emerging technologies is worth the risks.

The town of about 40,000 people located on the shores of Lake Simcoe north of Toronto, is exploring a range of technologies — AI included.

The town has recently started accepting Bitcoin for property taxes, partnered with Uber in lieu of a public bus system, and proposed a development called the Orbit that would arrange residential and commercial buildings in a series of cascading rings.

An aerial view of the proposed Innisfil Orbit, a planned neighbourhood that would be built in concentric rings around a central GO transit station. Before the Orbit can become a reality, Innisfil is experimenting with technology ranging from cryptocurrency to AI. (Town of Innisfil)

And like South Stormont, Innisfil is changing its approach to garbage.

The town installed sensors in some of its public garbage cans so staff would be alerted when the cans were nearly full, Melinyshyn said, making the process "more efficient and cost effective."

As a result, he said, the town's "reputation for innovation" means it's often approached by companies to pilot a wide range of occasionally "outlandish" projects.

A drone company, for example, pitched the ultimately unworkable idea of establishing a "matrix" — or roadmap — in the sky that would have allowed Innisfil to charge a toll for drones flying overhead.

"When businesses know your municipality is agile, willing to take innovative approaches to things, they're more willing to settle in your area," he said.

'Maybe there are better ways'

But AI may not always be the best solution to a city's problems, Sieber said.

Of the many possible ways cities can use AI, policing algorithms are among the "most problematic," she said. In the United States, for example, the inability of facial recognition software to distinguish Black faces has led to false arrests .

"In fact, one of the things that cities should ask is maybe we shouldn't," she said. "Should we be using it? Maybe there are better ways."

Township of South Stormont offices in the eastern Ontario community of Long Sault. The township hopes AI will help staff do their jobs, not replace them. (Submitted)

Another perennial concern is job replacement. Sieber said she would not advocate that under-resourced local governments adopt AI with the intention of firing workers.

"I don't think we want to leave it to machines to be our interface to the workings of government," she said.

At least in Innisfil, cutting jobs isn't the goal.

"The intent is to repurpose people to provide more value-added services," Melinyshyn said.

In South Stormont, Alsharqawi said AI is viewed as an opportunity to stretch a tight budget slightly further.

"This is to help the operator to do his job in a better way," he said. "It's going to help them do their work even better."