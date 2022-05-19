Another murder suspect arrested for May 2021 drive-by shooting

A second man has now been found and arrested on murder charges for the shooting of three brothers in a crowded Ottawa parking lot in May 2021.

Ottawa police said in a news release Thursday police in Regina had arrested Ahmed Siyad. He's expected in court Thursday to face two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Siyad was one of three people wanted on Canada-wide warrants for first-degree murder in the fatal drive-by shooting on Alta Vista Drive last May of Ottawa brothers Abdulaziz Abdullah, 34, and Mohamad Abdullah, 27.

A third brother, Fawaz Abdullah, was also shot in the leg but survived.

Abdullahi Osman, 29, was arrested in February. Mohamed Shire, 31, of Toronto has not been found.

A 21-year-old Ottawa man also turned himself in to police in February to face a charge of accessory after the fact to murder.

In June of last year, CBC reported that a robbery of guns and money in the Dominican Republic led to a bounty on the brothers' heads, one that would have meant a financial payout for their murder.