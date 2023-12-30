Teens who died in Rideau River remembered as kind, sporty

Amid devastating loss, family and friends are remembering the lives of the two teenagers who died in the Rideau River in Ottawa days after Christmas.

On the evening of Dec. 27, four teenagers fell into the river near Nicolls Island Road, close to the community of Manotick. Some had told family they were going skating.

One teen went to a nearby home to call for help , saying the group had fallen through ice and he'd rescued his sister.

Riley Cotter and Ahmed Ahmed, both 17, didn't make it out alive.

"It's really hard, we can't describe it really," said Ahmed's aunt Faten Ataallah last week. She was with Ahmed's family as they spent hours waiting along the river during the police underwater search.

"We were all screaming," she said of when the police finally informed them Ahmed's body had been found.

WATCH | Loved ones remember Ahmed as friendly, sporty and always smiling:

Remembering Ahmed Ahmed: Family and friends describe him as sporty, friendly and always smiling Duration 1:55 Faten Ataallah says her nephew, Ahmed Ahmed, was an active, sporty teen who was very friendly with everyone. His friend Laith Alhasan remembers him as someone who was always smiling. Ahmed and his friend Riley Cotter, both 17, died after falling through the ice of the Rideau River on Dec. 27.

Ataallah described her nephew as an active, sporty teenager who loved working out and going to the gym.

He was the youngest of four children and had a great relationship with his siblings, she said.

Ahmed was set to turn 18 later this month and hoped to attend a post-secondary police foundations program next year.

"It's really hard, you can't imagine," she said, adding that losing a child is "the worst feeling ever."

Laith Alhasan, who went to school with Ahmed, said he would always have a smile on his face.

"Even if he was in a bad mood … he gave out this positive energy," he said.

Alhasan said the news of Ahmed's death left him "devastated."

Cotter was a kind, 'good kid,' ski coach says

Cotter was described as kind, gentle and fond of the outdoors with a passion for skiing.

"[He was] a good kid who came from a good place that was going to do good things," said Bruce Monkman, Cotter's ski coach at the Calabogie Ski Racing Club.

On the day of the accident, Cotter had spent the day training with members of the club's U18 group on the slopes of the racing club.

"It's quite, quite sudden for a large footprint of people," Monkman said.

WATCH | Cotter's ski community pays tribute to kind, passionate athlete:

Remembering Riley Cotter: A lover of the outdoors, coaches say he was kind, gentle and had a passion for skiing Duration 1:36 Bruce Monkman and Brian Ivay with the Calabogie Ski Racing Club have known the family of Riley Cotter for over a decade, and say the teenager loved the outdoors and had a passion for skiing. Cotter and his friend Ahmed Ahmed, 17, both died after falling through the ice of the Rideau River on Dec. 27.

His loss will be felt not only among his teammates at the racing club, but also within the wider skiing community, said past club president Brian Ivay.

"My son spent so many hours skiing with him," he said. "Both loved to be outside, both loved to ski and just had such a passion for the sport."

"Athletes, coaches and other parents in the club are all just absolutely heartbroken," Ivay added.

Ahmed and Cotter were students at John McCrae Secondary School, according to a spokesperson for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board. They said in an email the deaths will be deeply felt by students and staff.