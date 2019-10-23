Skip to Main Content
Carleton agave's final act a blooming beauty
Ottawa

Carleton agave's final act a blooming beauty

After more than 30 years as a shrinking violet, Carleton University's Queen Victoria agave is going out in a blaze of glory.

Decades-old plant flowers just once, then dies — but its seeds live on

Sandra Abma · CBC News ·
Carleton University greenhouse manager Ed Bruggink says the bloom is a sign that the agave plant is near the end of its life.  0:50

Carleton University's Queen Victoria agave is going out in a blaze of glory, more than 30 years after arriving at the school's greenhouse.

The desert-dwelling plant, which has a slender flower stock protruding from a spherical base, blooms but once in its lifetime, then dies.

Greenhouse manager Ed Bruggink, who has been tending the agave for years, first noticed a change a couple months ago.

"It was very dramatic, like a rocket," Bruggink said. "The flower stock grew 30 centimetres in two days."

It's putting so much energy into reproducing seed and continuing on. I really admire it.- Ed Bruggink, Carleton University greenhouse manager

Still, all's not lost for the now-towering agave.

"This is the end of days for this plant, but it will live on through its seeds," Bruggink noted. "It's putting so much energy into reproducing seed and continuing on. I really admire it."

A Queen Victoria agave can live up to 50 years before flowering, but stress can cause the plant to bloom early. Construction in the biology building over the summer meant the agave was moved several times, and that may have triggered its final act.

The nector produced by the blooming agave plant is very attractive to butterflies. (Sandra Abma/CBC)
 

Bruggink muses the plant might have planned its flashy farewell to coincide with the 20th anniversary of Carleton's popular autumn butterfly show. On Wednesday, the colourful insects were certainly enjoying the unique perch.

"Thousands of people came through the show and got to enjoy it, so I'm thanking this plant for doing this," Bruggink said.

Greenhouse manager Ed Bruggink looks up, way up, at the blooming agave. (Sandra Abma/CBC)
As of Wednesday, the agave still had a bit of blooming to do. (CBC)
The agave, shown here last week before it flowered, features a spherical base. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

About the Author

Sandra Abma

Journalist

Sandra Abma is a veteran CBC arts journalist. If you have an event or idea you want to share, please do at sandra.abma@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    External Links

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.