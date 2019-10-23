Carleton agave's final act a blooming beauty

Carleton University's Queen Victoria agave is going out in a blaze of glory, more than 30 years after arriving at the school's greenhouse.

The desert-dwelling plant, which has a slender flower stock protruding from a spherical base, blooms but once in its lifetime, then dies.

Greenhouse manager Ed Bruggink, who has been tending the agave for years, first noticed a change a couple months ago.

"It was very dramatic, like a rocket," Bruggink said. "The flower stock grew 30 centimetres in two days."

It's putting so much energy into reproducing seed and continuing on. I really admire it. - Ed Bruggink, Carleton University greenhouse manager

Still, all's not lost for the now-towering agave.

"This is the end of days for this plant, but it will live on through its seeds," Bruggink noted. "It's putting so much energy into reproducing seed and continuing on. I really admire it."

A Queen Victoria agave can live up to 50 years before flowering, but stress can cause the plant to bloom early. Construction in the biology building over the summer meant the agave was moved several times, and that may have triggered its final act.

The nector produced by the blooming agave plant is very attractive to butterflies. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

Bruggink muses the plant might have planned its flashy farewell to coincide with the 20th anniversary of Carleton's popular autumn butterfly show. On Wednesday, the colourful insects were certainly enjoying the unique perch.

"Thousands of people came through the show and got to enjoy it, so I'm thanking this plant for doing this," Bruggink said.