'Champion d'Afrique': Kibi helps Congo win gold in 12-team African basketball tourney

Ottawa's Eric Kibi helped Congo to an 82-61 victory over Kenya in the FIBA AfroCan basketball championship over the weekend. And in doing so, he and his teammates will receive some special gifts.

"Each player is getting a nice little pocket of change and each player is getting a Range Rover tomorrow," Kibi told CBC Ottawa's All In A Day on the phone from Kinshasa, Congo's capital.

Celebrating with a kiss. (FIBA.Basketball) Congo finished the 12-team tournament undefeated before dismantling the Kenyan side.

Kibi, whose parents fled Congo and settled in Orleans, says he's proud to have helped bring the title to his embattled, ancestral home. "I still have a lot of family here. I speak the language. For me, it's like giving back to the country ... It's like doing something for my parents, representing my family."

Kibi first joined Congo two years ago, when the team pulled off a surprise defeat of Nigeria at another continent-wide tournament, AfroBasket 2017. They lost to Tunisia, the eventual champions, in the quarter-finals.

This time around Congo went undefeated before winning its first ever basketball tournament, said Kibi.

"With the poverty and everything that's going on here, it just gives people joy. And it gives people hope," he said.

Congo had to overcome a strong Angola team to even make the final, in a game Kibi couldn't finish because of a shoulder injury, edging them out 84-78.

Kibi, who wrote about his professional basketball career for CBC Ottawa ahead of the tournament, will meet Congo's president, Félix Tshisekedi, with his teammates on Wednesday.

Next for Kibi and the Congolese basketball team is a tournament beginning Aug. 8 hosted by Spain.

The competition, according to Kibi, will help the Spanish national team prepare for the upcoming FIBA Basketbal World Cup in China, come September.