No charges against son of Afghan diplomat, lawyer says

A sexual assault investigation related to allegations against the teenage son of a high-ranking Afghan diplomat in Ottawa has ended without charges, according to his lawyer.

As CBC News previously reported, Global Affairs Canada had to seek a waiver of diplomatic immunity from Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul to allow Ottawa police to question the diplomat's son.

Ottawa defence lawyer Rodney Sellar said the teen and his father both wanted to waive his diplomatic immunity.

"Most individuals in his situation — and I've had many over the years — rely on their diplomatic immunity, quietly return to their country and leave the charges stranded in Canada. My client was vehement that he was not guilty," Sellar said.

The complainant is a Canadian citizen and a high school student, sources tell CBC News.

Underwent polygraph tests

Sellar said the diplomat's son submitted to two exhaustive lie detector tests, and passed both. He also underwent a three-hour interrogation by Ottawa police investigators, Sellar said.

The lawyer said he received an email from police confirming the investigation is closed without charges. Ottawa police said they can't confirm or deny an investigation that didn't result in charges.

The incident was first reported in an online Afghan news service. Sellar said those reports falsely said it involved an allegation of rape.

"It was a relatively minor allegation. There was actually no physical touching by my client that was alleged as a sexual assault, so there's nothing such as a DNA test or anything like that would happen," Sellar said.

Sellar said now that the case is closed without charges, his client is looking to move on from the allegations.

"Obviously, it was a huge relief for him," Sellar said. "He wants to continue his education while his father is serving here, wants to be with his family. Certainly for him, it couldn't have been a better day, but it was a terrible interim period when he had to face the allegations that weren't true."

With files from Judy Trinh and Evan Dyer