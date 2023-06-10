Indigenous group, church aim to create 'little village' of affordable housing

A partnership between The First Unitarian Congregation of Ottawa and an Indigenous-led housing corporation will see the construction of around 50 affordable housing units for Indigenous people on a section of the church's land.

The planned affordable housing units will be built on a parcel of land currently being used as a parking lot on the church's six-acre property, and will be owned and operated by Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services (OAHS).

Indigenous reconciliation is a "key element" of the congregation's social justice work, said Brent Nicolle, president of the congregation's board of directors.

"As we sort of embarked down the path of how can we actually develop our campus in a meaningful way, many people had many different ideas to bring into the groupthink of what would be best," he said. "Indigenous reconciliation was added to that list of things."

President of the congregation's board of directors Brent Nicolle, right, stands in the church's parking spaces, which are slated to be turned into affordable housing units. (Submitted by Brent Nicolle)

A second building is also slated to be built on the church's campus. At 16 storeys, the building will include a mix of affordable rental units and units priced at market rates.

Nicolle said the affordable units will be part of the church's existing campus, which includes a daycare and a senior's residence. It will also be a short walk from the future LRT Sherbourne station.

Now that the plan for the project has been approved by the congregation, Nicolle said steps are underway to begin construction.

"We really feel that we're going to be building a little village," he said.

That idea inspires the project's name, Odayanhaway, which means little village in Ojibway.

Community has been welcoming

Cathy Connor, director of housing development with OAHS, said she's looking forward to working on the project with the congregation, which she said is committed to working toward reconciliation.

"The intent was not to partner with somebody just for the purpose only of building affordable housing," she said. "They truly believe in what they're trying to do to help Indigenous people."

Cathy Connor, director of housing development with Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services, says the proposed affordable housing units are a small step toward addressing the issue of a lack of available housing for urban Indigenous people. (Submitted by Cathy Connor)

The community has been nothing but welcoming so far, Connor said. She added the feeling of support is greatly appreciated — and can be hard to find.

"We have walked into other municipalities and have had a lot of push back," she said. "Not everybody is as willing and open and honest to be able to work with the needs that we feel we need to bring to our development."

The development is expected to have a mix of single and family units. Connor said she hopes the units can go a small way toward addressing the lack of affordable housing for urban Indigenous people in the city.

"The numbers are large for the people that need affordable housing. We could build more units than 60, but it is a start," she said. "You have to start somewhere."