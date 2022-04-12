Feds, province announce $92M for 5 housing projects in Ottawa

The federal and provincial housing ministers chose National Housing Day to announce $91.85 million in funding for 272 affordable units in Ottawa.

More than half the funds are earmarked for a federal low-cost loan to local developer Taggart to build affordable 122 units in Little Italy.

Ahmed Hussen, the federal minister of housing and diversity and inclusion, was on hand Tuesday morning for the announcement at a John Howard Society supportive housing complex at 289 Carling Ave. He was joined by Ontario's associate minister of housing, Michael Parsa, as well as a number of local officials.

The funding comes from five different housing programs, with most of the money coming from the federal government. The Ontario Housing Initiative is purely provincial, and two other programs involve both upper levels of government. The remaining two programs — the Rapid Housing Initiative and the Rental Construction Financing Initiative — are both federal programs.

The announcement includes the following projects:

$48 million in loans for Taggart Group through the federal Rental Construction Financing Initiative, a program that provides low-cost financing for developers in order to incentivize the building of rental units. This nine-storey building at 93 Norman St. will include 122 units at different levels of affordability. Sixteen units will be accessible.