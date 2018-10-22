Gatineau-Ottawa air show takes to the skies this weekend

Expect to see fighter jets soaring overhead and an extensive collection of historical planes at one of the country's biggest air shows this weekend.

Aero Gatineau-Ottawa is back this year from Sept. 6 to 8. That means there's a full weekend to take in the sights and sounds of the show, which only ran for one day in 2018.

The show will feature aerial performances from a number of teams and aircraft, including fire bombers, Snowbirds and F-35 stealth jets — the same jets in the running to replace the air force's aging CF-18 fleet.

Former Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield is also expected to fly a Spitfire Mk IX fighter plane.

The show is located at the Gatineau-Ottawa Executive Airport on Highway 50, about 20 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa.

Aerial acts and vintage planes

The 2019 edition of the event includes:

A performance from the United States Air Force F-35 Lightning II Demo Team.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds demonstrating with its 2019 team.

A colourful display from the Canadian Forces Hornet Demo Team.

A collection of Vintage Wings of Canada warbirds.

The first night of the show on Friday saw an evening show from glider pilot Manfred Radius and a twilight demonstration from the CF-18 Hornet team.

The schedule of events is the same for both Saturday and Sunday, with gates opening at 9:30 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m.

Parking is free and a shuttle bus will be present on site to take visitors to and from the parking lot to the show grounds.

The open air event will go ahead rain or shine, and organizers recommend bringing ear plugs or noise-blocking headsets for those who are sensitive to loud sounds.

Tickets can be purchased from the event's website and include full-show passes or single-day admission.