City seeks 100+ volunteers for committees, advisory boards

The City of Ottawa is looking for more than 100 volunteers to serve on advisory boards and committees during the city council term.

Volunteers must be Ottawa residents, at least 18 years old, and not employed by the city. They have until Dec. 13 to apply.

The committees and boards, some of which have councillors among their members, meet regularly at city hall to govern the city's transit system, library system, police service and public health agency.

Others make decisions on files that affect heritage buildings.

But the city is also seeking members for the Rideau Valley, Mississippi Valley and South Nation conservation authorities, as well as its five advisory committees, among others.

Mayor Jim Watson said during the election campaign that his goal was to see women be appointed to 50 percent of positions on agency boards and advisory committees this coming term.

The city will hold an information session on Nov. 29 starting at 6 p.m. at Ben Franklin Place.