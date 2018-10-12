Final day for advance voting

Friday is the last chance for Ottawa voters to cast their ballots ahead of the Oct. 22 municipal election.

Advance polls will be open in each ward at the location listed on voter notification letters. Didn't receive a letter? This handy link can direct you where to go.

Remember to bring a valid piece of identification such as a driver's licence, health card or utility bill bearing your name and address. Photo ID is not required. See the City of Ottawa's list of acceptable identification.

Polls will open at 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

For more information on the 2018 municipal elections, visit ottawa.ca/vote or contact the elections office at 613-580-2660 or elections@ottawa.ca.