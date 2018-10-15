Advance turnout reaches 56K ahead of election day

The City of Ottawa's two advance voting periods drew over 56,000 voters to the polls, according to detailed numbers posted Monday.

Special advance voting took place from Oct. 4-7. During that period, 15,703 people cast a ballot, up from around 8,000 in the 2014 municipal election.

This year is only the second time the city has offered the option of voting so far in advance. After the success of a pilot in 2014, the city expanded the program, giving electors the option of voting at six locations this year, regardless of their home ward.

During traditional advance voting on Oct. 12, a total of 41,163 people cast a ballot.

Election day coming up

On Oct. 22, voters will only be able to vote in their ward of residence, and should confirm the location either by looking at their voter notification letter, by checking online or by calling the elections office at 613-580-2660.

Voters will have to provide a piece of identification that shows their name and address in order to vote — photo identification is not a requirement.