Man seriously injured in Vanier stabbing

A man was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Vanier Saturday morning.

Call came in just before 4:30 a.m.

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing on Sept. 8, 2018. (Jean-Sébastien Marier/Radio-Canada)

Police said they received a call around 4:22 a.m. about a stabbing near the 200 block of Granville Street. 

Police said a suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, but was arrested a short distance away, on Lafontaine Avenue. 

Police continue to investigate.

Charges are pending. 

