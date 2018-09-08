Man seriously injured in Vanier stabbing
A man was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Vanier Saturday morning.
Call came in just before 4:30 a.m.
Police said they received a call around 4:22 a.m. about a stabbing near the 200 block of Granville Street.
Police said a suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, but was arrested a short distance away, on Lafontaine Avenue.
Police continue to investigate.
Charges are pending.