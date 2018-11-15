Former Hawkesbury teacher charged with sexual assault

A former high school teacher in Hawkesbury, Ont., has been charged with sexual assault after allegations of abuse dating back to the early 1980s surfaced.

Hawkesbury OPP arrested 79-year-old Adrien Asselin on Wednesday as part of an investigation that started in April, when police heard the first complaint.

Asselin has been charged with sexual assault as well as indecent assault and gross indecency, charges under the Criminal Code at the time of the alleged abuse.

Police said Asselin was teaching high school in Hawkesbury at the time. He's expected back in court on Thursday.

Asselin is also a multimedia artist whose works have been shown across Canada, the United States and Italy.

OPP are asking anyone who may have information about the case to call them at 1-888-310-1122.

They're also reminding anyone who has experienced sexual assault and needs support can contact Victim Services of Prescott-Russell at 1-877-632-7530 or send them an email.