Woman killed in crash near Cornwall identified

A woman from Embrun, Ont., has been identified as the victim of a two-vehicle crash north of Cornwall, Ont., Monday afternoon.

Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry OPP said in a news release two passenger vehicles collided on Highway 138 near Wheeler Road around 3:35 p.m.

The driver of the northbound vehicle died in the crash. She has been identified as Adriana Chrétien, 27.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital in critical condition, police said. Two passengers from that vehicle were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The road reopened late Monday night. The police investigation continues.