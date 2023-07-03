Man again found guilty of murdering woman in Vanier in 2010

For the second time, a man has been convicted of brutally killing a woman with an axe in a Vanier parking lot in 2010.

A jury on Thursday found Adrian Daou guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of 36-year-old Jennifer Stewart. She had been struck multiple times.

Daou was first convicted of the crime in 2015. He was serving his automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years when Ontario's Court of Appeal set aside his conviction and ordered a new trial in 2021.

The second trial lasted about six weeks. Superior Court Justice Kevin Phillips charged the jury last week, and a verdict was reached Thursday.

Daou was once again sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years — the automatic sentence in Canada for first-degree murder.

Daou represented himself at his second trial. The assistant Crown attorneys were Tim Wightman and Louise Tansey.

Confessed in 2013

Daou had approached police to confess to Stewart's killing in 2013, when he was in custody at Ottawa's jail for other offences. Investigators said he had details someone would know only if they were present when Stewart was killed.

He pleaded not guilty when the first trial began, but his earlier confession played a major role in the Crown's case, and Daou was ultimately convicted.

Stewart's family wrote in a victim impact statement that it was "justice for Jen," who was murdered "in the most violent manner."

The second trial was ordered when the Court of Appeal ruled that a lead detective's testimony about the veracity of Daou's confession during Daou's first trial was actually inadmissible.

Det. John Monette had told court he believed Daou's confession was legitimate because Daou had identified the murder weapon as an axe — which police had not made public — and appeared to know where Stewart had been wounded.

But Monette was not qualified to give an expert opinion on whether Daou was telling the truth, Justice Gary Trotter wrote in his June 2021 decision.

"He had no special power, training, or ability to determine if someone is telling the truth," said Trotter.

"The jury should have been cautioned to completely disregard this dangerous testimony. But there was no caution."

Daou had falsely confessed to another murder

In his ruling, Trotter wrote that Daou was showing symptoms of schizophrenia when he confessed and was on suicide watch in segregation.

When Daou met two Ottawa Police Service detectives to admit to killing Stewart, he first sought assurances that he'd be transferred out of segregation and into federal custody that very evening, Trotter wrote.

Daou also confessed to another homicide that was "almost immediately dismissed as demonstrably false," Trotter wrote.