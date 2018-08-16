Former scout leader charged with more sex offences

Ottawa police have charged a former scout leader with five additional counts of gross indecency after charging him with six counts of the same offence in July.

Donald Sullivan, 67, was a scout leader at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Alta Vista Drive between 1972 and 1977, police said in a media release issued last month.

Sullivan was arrested Thursday and charged with five additional counts, according to an update.

Two men initially came forward to police in December 2017, and told investigators they first came into contact with Sullivan in 1977, when they were eight and nine years old.

The five new charges stem from two additional alleged victims who came forward after Sullivan was charged in July. Police said both were scouts at the time they came into contact with Sullivan.

Investigators believe there could be more possible victims from 1972 to present, police said.

Cst. Chuck Benoit said Ottawa police have charged a former scout leader with five additional counts of gross indecency. 0:25

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Ottawa police tip line at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760, or send an email to mcm@ottawapolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).