Township's proposed 'unreasonable behaviour' policy blasted as unreasonable

An eastern Ontario township's proposal to shield staff and councillors from harassment and other abusive behaviour has some residents accusing the municipality of overreach and attempting to muzzle critical voices.

Addington Highlands serves a population of fewer than 3,000 people about 160 kilometres west of Ottawa in the County of Lennox and Addington.

In July, the township's five council members were presented with a draft "Unreasonable Behaviour Policy" they had requested months before.

The policy, which has yet to be voted on amid ongoing concern about its implications, outlines a number of specific and broad actions that might be termed by the township's chief administrative officer (CAO) as unreasonable, as well as restrictions that would limit a person's ability to interact with township representatives.

In addition to harassment, problem behaviour is described in the policy as:

making "excessive demands" on the time and resources of township representatives with "frequent or lengthy" communications.,

contacting several representatives about the same issue,

demanding immediate responses,

"attempting to re-open matters already determined,"

and making a costly demand or one that "lacks a legitimate purpose or value."

"Unreasonable behaviour will usually arise as a result of a course of conduct (i.e. more than one instance), but a single significant incident may qualify for steps to be taken," according to the policy.

Consequences might include requiring alleged offenders to communicate with the township through a third party, banning them from township properties, requiring that in-person meetings be recorded, imposing character or word limits on written communications and "limiting the member of the public's use of township services."

'We don't have a bloated staff'

Henry Hogg, the township's reeve, said the proposed policy is a reaction to some reported harassment of staff as well as "multiple requests for the same information" over the last few years.

"We don't have a bloated staff by any means," Hogg said.

"We've had instances where there have been repeated requests for the same information in different verbiage. It's been taking [an] inordinate amount of staff time to try and reply to questions that are already answered."

Henry Hogg, pictured here in 2022, is the reeve for the Township of Addington Highlands west of Ottawa. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Some people say the policy goes too far in its broad outlines.

In an email to councillors, Joanne Volpe said de-escalation training is available online for staff and if things do get out of hand, "call the police." (Hogg said the nearest police detachment is many kilometres away.

David Garrow, in his own email to councillors, said there hasn't been enough public consultation and he worries the policy would create "unequal and unfair treatment of individuals attempting to access public information."

Stephanie Marrisett, who has called for a town hall on the issue, asked councillors during a Sept. 5 meeting (where a vote on the policy was put off to a later date) if she would be branded unreasonable for repeatedly flagging a persistent pothole.

"I don't think it's unreasonable considering that I pay my taxes," she said. Hogg said he wouldn't consider that unreasonable either.

Marlean McLean ran against Hogg in last year's municipal election and says the restrictions laid out in the proposed policy are 'egregious.' (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Marlean McLean, who ran against Hogg in last year's municipal election, told CBC the policy is so vague that councillors "can do whatever they want with it."

"I believe they're all egregious," she said of the proposed restrictions, adding she believes the policy is meant to stifle criticism.

"People who live in Canada have a right to question our elected officials."

Hogg said concerns over the policy have become "overblown" in some people's minds, adding fire, ambulance and other essential services will not be held back as some have suggested.

If a person is barred from municipal property, they could still attend council virtually, CAO Christine Reed said.

'Ripe for abuse'

Addington Highlands is not the only community in Ontario to consider a policy meant to curb bad behaviour as it is an increasingly toxic time for small-town politicians, said Douglas Judson, a lawyer specializing in municipal law.

Judson previously sat on the council of Fort Frances, Ont., which enacted its own "Public Conduct Policy" earlier this year.

People in Addington Highlands are rightly concerned about its policy because it could be seen as threatening people's freedom of expression, Judson added.

"In small municipalities that don't have … the same robust number of levers available, such as ombudsman's offices or other watchdogs you can turn to when you're having difficulty dealing with government, I think that these types of policies can be ripe for abuse," he said.

As currently written, the policy could bar a resident from township property. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

A person could appeal their restriction, according to the proposed policy. The township's CAO would provide a summary to councillors, who would then decide whether to uphold or lift the restriction.

Coun. Ken Hook, who declined to comment for this story, has asked the township's solicitor about also making councillors, as opposed to the unelected CAO, responsible for deciding if a person's behaviour was unreasonable.

Councillors are expected to review an updated version of the proposed policy at their Nov. 7 meeting, Reed said.