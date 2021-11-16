Family flying to Costa Rica for drug rehab program in act of desperation

At 15, Connor O'Callaghan was social, fun-loving and active — like many other teenagers.

Then he suffered a traumatic brain injury during a high school basketball game in Kemptville, Ont., according to his mom Lyn.

She says his behaviour quickly changed with "mood swings, different levels of anger and anxiety," and he would suffer four more concussions in the following months, eventually dropping out of school.

That started a years-long struggle with opioids to cope with post-concussion syndrome, which turned into an addiction.

Though he did not feel well enough to speak with CBC directly or have his picture shown, Connor is allowing his mother to share his story.

Now 21, his mom says he has overdosed on opioids 12 times in the last six years. Each time, his parents weren't sure if he would survive.

"There's no feeling that I know of in the world that is like sitting in an emergency room, waiting for the doctor to come out and tell you whether or not your child is alive or dead," Lyn said.

Equally as terrifying, she said, is how little support there seems to be for people like her son. Hospitals have always discharged him days after nearly dying because there are not enough beds and too few nurses, she said.

"There's no help. There's no support. There's nothing. 'Here's a phone number to call, and if you need to come back to the emergency room, come back to the emergency room,'" Lyn said of their experiences at the hospital.

"That's a devastating thing for a family."

Costa Rica is best option, says mom

After a recent overdose nearly killed him, Connor told his parents he was finally ready to get help. However, getting urgent care has been difficult. Many publicly funded rehab programs across the province have wait-lists between two to eight months, a wait her son wouldn't survive, said Lyn.

The family looked into private programs, too, with shorter wait times, but those cost between $20,000 and $30,000 a month.

In an act of desperation, Lyn began looking beyond Canada's borders and discovered a drug addiction rehab facility in Costa Rica that was able to accept Connor within a matter of days.

The price tag is $10,000 a month for a three-month program. Given the cost of treatment, the accommodations and flights for Connor and both his parents, the O'Callaghan's are spending tens of thousands of dollars out of their life savings.

"I think about all of the other people that are out there desperate to get help and I'm lucky enough with my family that we've been able to get Connor that help," Lyn said. "But what about those people that can't do it?"

Growing demand for treatment

The demand for addiction recovery has grown exponentially causing a shortage of resources in the health-care system, according to Dr. Leslie Buckley, chief of addictions with the Centre for Addictions and Mental Health in Toronto.

The pandemic and the growing use of highly dangerous opioids such as fentanyl are the main cause.

"All of us should be concerned and worried about what we're seeing now," said Buckley.

Across Canada there have been more than 5,500 opioid-related hospitalizations since the pandemic began, according to Statistics Canada.

Nearly 1,500 drug-related hospitalizations happened between January and March of this year alone, representing a 35 per cent increase compared to the same time period in 2020.

Most of those hospitalizations have been in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

Not enough resources

Wait-lists are the norm for recovery programs, often somewhere between three and four months, but Buckley said those times have now doubled "or even more so."

She added it's crucial those with addiction can access help quickly when they feel motivated to do so.

However, more medical beds, withdrawal beds and staff are needed in facilities across the province to keep up with that demand.

In a statement to CBC News, the Ontario government said it's investing $32.7 million "to support Ontarians with substance use issues at all stages of their journey."

The province said this is for "a wide range of community-based mental health and addictions programs and services" including "intensive treatment for substance use disorders."

As part of its Roadmap to Wellness plan, introduced in early 2020, the government said it has also invested in clinics where patients can be referred after being discharged from hospital.

The statement did not address the issue of wait times for rehab facilities or resource challenges in hospitals for those seeking treatment for drug addiction and overdoses.

Buckley said even more funding from the province "is essential." Without it, and those extra resources, patients like Connor are left without help, or forced to take more drastic measures.

"Everybody wants to help," said Lyn of her own experience. "They want to give you everything that they can, but they can't because they don't have anything to give."