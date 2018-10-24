Former soldier Adam Picard found guilty in 2012 killing

Former soldier Adam Picard has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2012 shooting death of 28-year-old construction worker Fouad Nayel.

A jury at the Ottawa courthouse reached its decision Wednesday afternoon.

Nayel's family first reported him missing in June 2012. His remains were found in a wooded area near Calabogie, Ont., nearly six months later.

At the start of the trial, assistant Crown attorney Louise Tansey told the jury of three women and nine men that Nayel was murdered in a dispute over nine kilograms of marijuana.

Tansey said Nayel was killed at Brydges Road near Calabogie when Picard lured him there and shot him twice — once in the head and once in the torso — and left with Nayel's pot.

She said shortly before Nayel went missing, Picard experienced a "significant" financial loss when his drug contacts in Thunder Bay failed to pay him $17,000 for a shipment.

Construction worker Fouad Nayel's body was found in a wooded area near Calabogie, Ont., in December 2012. (CBC)

Parents speak

Nayel's parents, Nicole and Amine, both delivered victim impact statements Wednesday after the jury delivered its verdict.

"A parent should never have to go through the pain of burying their child," Nicole Nayel told the court, noting they'd been waiting for justice for six years.

Amine Nayel described how he desperately searched for his son after he disappeared, only to find out he was dead.

He said Picard's actions caused him to develop PTSD and suffer a heart attack. He called Picard a "monster" and said he hoped his son would haunt his dreams.

Picard also addressed the court, apologizing to the family for their loss as he simultaneously maintained his innocence.

"I am not guilty," Picard said. "This is not over."

Argued trial delay was unreasonable

Wednesday's verdict comes not just six years after Fouad Nayel's death, but also after the case took a circuitous path to justice that included a failed challenge earlier this year to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Picard was initially set to stand trial for murder in 2016, but an Ontario Superior Court Judge argued it had taken too long for Picard to get a trial and stayed the proceedings against him.

That controversial decision came after the Supreme Court established guidelines for getting cases to trial in a reasonable amount of time, a ruling that's come to be known as the Jordan decision.

The Ontario Court of Appeal overturned the stay, however, and ordered the trial to proceed, which led Picard to take his case to the Supreme Court.

In August 2018, the higher court declined to hear Picard's appeal, allowing this trial to go ahead.

With files from Ryan Tumilty