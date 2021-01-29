Co-accused in Inuk woman's killing pleads guilty to manslaughter

The co-accused in the killing of an Inuk woman in Ottawa two years ago has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.

Susan Kublu-Iqqittuq, from Igloolik, Nunavut, was last seen alive on Jan. 10, 2019. Police later found her body at Ottawa's Trail Road landfill after searching for more than three weeks.

The co-accused, who cannot be named because of a publication ban, was originally charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a body. That person appeared by video on Friday and was released on bail with numerous conditions.

"I hope you do your very best to go through this. I really hope you do. I'm rooting for you. I really am. Ok? So give it your very best shot," Superior Court Justice Robert Maranger told the co-accused before commending lawyers and police for arriving at the plea agreement.

"I think this is the right thing," Maranger said during the virtual hearing.

Stabbed repeatedly, left in dumpster

According to an agreed statement of facts, Kublu-Iqqittuq was stabbed repeatedly on the right side of her body. A post-mortem examination revealed a "cluster of at least seven stab wounds," at least one of which likely punctured her lung.

The co-accused is due back in court April 9 for a sentencing hearing.

Dwight Brown, who was also charged in Kublu-Iqqittuq's death, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter and indignity to a body in September. Brown was sentenced to seven years in prison minus time served.

After Kublu-Iqqittuq was killed, Brown wrapped her body in a blanket before leaving it in a dumpster, where the body was eventually collected and taken to the landfill.

The pair then fled to Toronto, where they were arrested on an unrelated charge days later.