Accused Napanee arsonist to stay behind bars after bail denied
A Kingston, Ont., man accused of setting fires that destroyed a community centre and a home's garage in the Napanee area will remain behind bars after being denied bail Thursday.
OPP previously said they were 'aware of the links' between 2 suspicous fires on Oct. 23
Jay Nelson Bradley, 49, appeared in Napanee court by video from the Central East Correctional Centre.
He's charged with:
- Two counts of arson — disregard for human life.
- Criminal harassment — threatening conduct.
- Possession of incendiary material.
Ontario Provincial Police say the charges follow two fires on Oct. 23. One burned down Napanee's Memorial Community Centre and the other destroyed a garage in nearby Stone Mills.
No one was injured in either fire. The community centre is now expected to be demolished because of the damage.
Police had previously said they were "aware of the links" between the two fires.
Bradley is next expected in court Jan. 23, 2024.