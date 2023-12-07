Content
Accused Napanee arsonist to stay behind bars after bail denied

A Kingston, Ont., man accused of setting fires that destroyed a community centre and a home's garage in the Napanee area will remain behind bars after being denied bail Thursday.

OPP previously said they were 'aware of the links' between 2 suspicous fires on Oct. 23

Two firefighters in full gear, including helmets, haul a hose into a green and white cinder-block building. There's smoke coming out the door and a large, white roller skate can be seen painted on the wall beside them.
Firefighters enter the Memorial Community Centre in Napanee, Ont., on Oct. 23 following what police described as a suspicious fire. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Jay Nelson Bradley, 49, appeared in Napanee court by video from the Central East Correctional Centre.

He's charged with:

  • Two counts of arson — disregard for human life.
  • Criminal harassment — threatening conduct.
  • Possession of incendiary material.

Ontario Provincial Police say the charges follow two fires on Oct. 23. One burned down Napanee's Memorial Community Centre and the other destroyed a garage in nearby Stone Mills. 

A diptych of fire scenes.
Suspicious fires damaged Napanee's Memorial Community Centre, left, and a garage belonging to the president of the Lennox Agricultural Society, right, which owns the community centre. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

No one was injured in either fire. The community centre is now expected to be demolished because of the damage. 

Police had previously said they were "aware of the links" between the two fires.

Bradley is next expected in court Jan. 23, 2024. 

