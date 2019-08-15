2nd man charged in Gatineau's 1st homicide of 2019

A 53-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with accessory to murder in the fatal shooting of an Ottawa man in Gatineau last month.

Sean William Newell has been charged in connection to the death of Jeffrey Claude Godin, 42, who was shot July 23 and later succumbed to his injuries.

Police received a report of shots fired in the area of Laval Street in the city's Hull sector around 8 p.m. Godin was found unconscious inside a residential building, and was later pronounced dead at the Hull hospital.

A suspect was arrested at the scene of the shooting and interrogated. Gatineau police said eyewitnesses reported seeing others flee the area before officers arrived.

On Aug. 12, police charged Raffat A. Mohamed with second-degree murder in connection with the death.

The shooting was the city's first homicide of 2019. There were four homicides in Gatineau in 2018.