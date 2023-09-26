Child sex abuse allegation at city-run daycare unfounded, police say

An abuse allegation involving an employee at the City of Ottawa's Dr. Ernest Couture Child Care Centre has been deemed unfounded, Ottawa police say.

On Sept. 12, a memo to city council from Clara Freire, the city's general manager of community and social services, said an allegation that was "sexual in nature" involving a daycare employee had been shared directly with police.

The employee was immediately removed and placed on investigatory leave, the memo added.

The centre provides care to children between the ages of 18 months and five years.

On Sept. 26, an Ottawa police spokesperson told CBC in an email that the case had been closed.

"The complaint was investigated and it was deemed unfounded; as such the police investigation has concluded," the email reads.

CBC Ottawa has reached out to the city about the current status of the employee, but did not immediately hear back.