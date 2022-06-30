Absolutely Canadian is back with a new season of independent documentaries from Ontario

Absolutely Canadian is a national series showcasing documentaries and performance programs that tell unique stories from communities from across Canada. This year's regional edition includes documentaries, short films and animations. Each film celebrates the unique stories from across Ontario, created by independent producers and directors. CBC works closely with independent filmmakers throughout the region to produce this series.

Here is the list of the upcoming docs as well as their air dates. Episodes will be uploaded to CBC Gem the day before. You can see all previous seasons of the Absolutely Canadian series here.

I Am: Limitless is a one-hour documentary showcasing stories from women of colour who pursue unusual sports in Ottawa. Watch how the journeys of these skateboarders and roller skaters intersect, where they find common ground and why finding joy on wheels makes them feel limitless. (Ottawa)

Firegrove Studio: Mailyne K. Briggs, Hingman Leung, and Adrienne Row–Smith

Young emerging Black filmmakers Christian Anderson and Ajahnis Charley learn what it takes to fulfill their filmmaking dreams through the insight of veteran filmmaker Claire Prieto-Fuller and other Black Canadian filmmakers. (Toronto)

OYA Media Group, OYA Black Arts Coalition

Short films about and relevant to people and places in the Toronto-GTA region produced by graduating students in tv, film, and animation programs at Sheridan College and Toronto Metropolitan University. (Toronto)

July 16 at 8 p.m. - The Colour of Music

An exploration of the musical talents of women and gender-diverse singer-songwriters and how their intersectionalities influence their music. This next generation of artists are paving their own path in the music industry by valuing community, inclusion and collaboration. (Ottawa)

SandBay Entertainment: Han Nguyen & Sarah Fodey

As his health rapidly deteriorates, legendary Algonquin Park fishing guide Frank Kuiack spends his last fishing season searching for someone to whom he can pass on his wisdom. (Ottawa, Cornwall, Whitney, Algonquin Park)

Producer/Director: Cristian Gomes

July 30 at 8 p.m. - Reel Shorts: Windsor

This program is a compilation of short films produced by independent filmmakers and graduating film/broadcast students at the University of Windsor. The films highlight stories relevant and about the Windsor-Essex region.

Studio Films A Inc., Michael Stasko

July 30 at 8:30 p.m. - Letters from Home

When the painful memories of the Bosnia war resurface through uncovered family letters, Windsor based filmmaker Svjetlana Oppen retraces her emotional journey as a refugee to Canada while reconciling a shattered past through family letters, home video and photos. (Windsor)

Producer/Director: Svjetlana Oppen

