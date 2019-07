· Photos

Abigail Ootoova's artwork

Those who know Ootoova say she was a gifted artist who was battling alcohol abuse. She drew inspiration from her childhood experiences growing up in Pond Inlet, Nunavut. When she moved to Ottawa in 2009, she was often seen selling her art in the Byward Market Her son, 29, has been charged with second degree murder in her death.

