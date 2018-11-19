Gatineau police arrest suspect in kidnapping, attempted murder case

A 24-year-old man wanted on kidnapping and attempted murder charges turned himself into Gatineau police on Monday.

Police had been seeking Abdul Al-Sherifi, 24, on charges of attempted murder and kidnapping since Oct. 23. He was arrested without incident on Rue Laurier in Gatineau on Monday morning after contacting police.

Al-Sherifi was one of four men who were arrested in connection to the alleged kidnapping.

Police were called in on Oct. 1 after two men — aged 28 and 35 — escaped their captors.

Three other people have also been arrested in connection to the case; Steve Duarte, 45, Jordans Pichette, 21, and David Couture, 26.