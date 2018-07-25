Justice for Abdirahman Coalition sets up scholarship

The Justice for Abdirahman Coalition has announced a new scholarship in honour of the man who died after a violent altercation with Ottawa police in 2016.

The Abdirahman Abdi Scholarship for Social Justice will provide $2,500 each year to a student from the black community who is active in the fight for social justice and pursuing post-secondary education.

Ifrah Yusuf, a member of the coalition, announced the scholarship at Tuesday evening's memorial event for Abdi in Hintonburg.

"We wanted to show [scholarship recipients] that their work is not going unnoticed," she said. "We wanted to show that we appreciate their work and that we want to help them pursue their education."

The Justice for Abdirahman Abdi Coalition announced a new scholarship in Abdi's honour during an memorial held on the two-year anniversary of his death. 0:50

They hope it will keep Abdi's name remembered, she said.

"In order to have this name remembered in this city and have his legacy go on, we wanted to make sure we implemented something that was long-term and will carry on," she said.

The scholarship is funded by sponsors and donors who are raising money. Students from Ottawa and Gatineau would be eligible once it starts being distributed next summer, Yusuf said.

Members of Abdi's family attended Tuesday night's memorial event, alongside neighbours, an imam, the family's lawyer Lawrence Greenspon, and Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper.

It took place steps away from where Abdi lived at 55 Hilda St., where a plaque in his memory was placed last year.

Const. Daniel Montsion is scheduled to face trial on charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in Abdi's death starting in February.

News also broke Tuesday that Abdi's family is suing Ottawa police and the Ottawa Police Services Board for more than $1.5 million.