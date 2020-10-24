Protesters rally over not-guilty verdict in death of Abdirahman Abdi

Four days after an Ottawa police constable was acquitted of all criminal charges in the violent arrest and death of Abdirahman Abdi in 2016, protesters are gathering to voice outrage at the verdict.

The Justice for Abdirahman Coalition, a grassroots group of activists and community members formed in the days following Abdi's death, is hosting the rally, which was scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. in McNabb Park.

It comes after Const. Daniel Montsion was found not guilty Tuesday of manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Constable wore plated gloves

Police had been called to the city's Hintonburg neighbourhood on July 24, 2016, after getting reports about an altercation outside a coffee shop and a man who had reportedly grabbed women.

Abdi was chased to Hilda Street by police before being punched several times in the head by Montsion, who'd been called to the scene as backup and was wearing reinforced or "plated" gloves.

Abdi, who struggled with mental health, later died of cardiac arrest.

In his decision, Justice Robert Kelly said the Crown failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Montsion's actions caused Abdi's death.

Since July 2016, Abdirahman Abdi's death has become a rallying point for activists in Ottawa and across the country seeking police reform and an end to anti-Black racism. (Supplied photo)

Abdi's death shines spotlight on strained relationship

Kelly also wasn't convinced Montsion used force that was a substantial departure from what a reasonable police officer would do, or that it went beyond what's justified in the Criminal Code.

Since the fatal arrest, however, Abdi's death has become a rallying point for activists in Ottawa and across the country seeking police reform and an end to anti-Black racism.

His death has shone a spotlight on how officers treat people of colour and the at-times strained relations between police and those communities.