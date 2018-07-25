Justice for Abdirahman Abdi coalition setting up scholarship

The Justice for Abdirahman Abdi Coalition announced a new scholarship in honour of the Somali-Canadian man who lost vital signs during a violent altercation with Ottawa police in 2016.

The Abdirahman Abdi Scholarship for Social Justice will provide $2,500 each year to a student from the black community to help pursue post-secondary education in social justice.

Ifrah Yusuf, a member of the coalition, announced the scholarship at Tuesday evening's memorial event for Abdi in Hintonburg.

"We wanted to show [scholarship recipients] that their work is not going unnoticed," she said.

"We wanted to show that we appreciate their work and that we want to help them pursue their education."

Abdirahman Abdi lost vital signs during a violent police arrest on July 24, 2016, at the entrance to his Hintonburg apartment building. (Abdi family)

The idea is also to have a sustainable memorial to Abdi, she said.

"In order to have this name remembered in this city and have his legacy go on, we wanted to make sure we implemented something that was long-term and will carry on," she said.

Yusuf said the scholarship is funded by sponsors and donors who are raising money.

She said students from Ottawa and Gatineau would be eligible once it starts being distributed next summer.

Tuesday night's memorial event had members of the Abdi family in attendance along with neighbours, an imam, the family's lawyer Lawrence Greenspon and Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper.

The event took place steps away from where Abdi lived at 55 Hilda St., where a plaque in his memory was placed last year.

Const. Daniel Montsion is scheduled to face trial on charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in Abdi's death starting in February.

News also broke Tuesday that Abdi's family are suing police officials for more than $1.5 million.